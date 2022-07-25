Vincent Kompany looking for right balance in his Burnley squad

Six senior first team squad members left the club at the end of their contracts – Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Aaron Lennon, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley and Dale Stephens – while Burnley have since lost Nick Pope, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Collins, who have returned to the Premier League, and striker Wout Weghorst has joined Besiktas on a season-long loan.

Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork all signed new contracts, however, while Kompany has brought in eight new signings – the most the club have brought in in a summer since 2014 after promotion to the Premier League, when Sean Dyche signed George Boyd, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Marvin Sordell, Matt Taylor, Stephen Ward, Steven Reid, Matt Gilks, turned the loan of Michael Kightly into a permanent deal, and brought in Michael Keane and Nathaniel Chalobah on loan.

Kompany remains keen to bring more bodies in before the transfer window closes on September 1st, but he also doesn’t want to lose any more experienced players from what is now a much younger squad.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley talks to the media during the Burnley FC Press Conference at Barnfield Training Centre on June 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Maxwel Cornet’s future remains up in the air, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in the Ivory Coast international, who has a release clause of £17.5m, while there is speculation, as yet unfounded, about Dwight McNeil, who has been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Everton.

But ideally, Kompany wouldn’t want to see any more senior options depart: “That is the goal, but there is a reality.

"Everybody has been really proud about how healthy Burnley has been in the past, and we have probably gone over that a little bit.

"If we want to go back to being healthy, we have to make the right decisions for that.“We are going to have turn around the squad a little bit and get the balance.