Vincent Kompany: “It's easy to talk to players and get them interested in coming to Burnley!”

But the Burnley boss revealed that the club hasn't had to adopt a 'hard-sell' approach to attract potential targets.

The EFL Championship Manager of the Year is happy with the groundwork in terms of recruitment at this early stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he says that it's now about making the right choices in the summer as the Clarets prepare for the Premier League.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany speaks to reporters after the match The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Rotherham United - Wednesday 2nd November 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"It's been a positive trend since I've been at the club. We do attract a lot of players, it's easy to talk to players and get them interested in coming to Burnley, so it's more about making the right choices.

"We know what we can afford and what we can't afford, then it's about making the right choices. It's not a painful part of the process, it's something we've enjoyed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old added: “That’s every manager’s dream, go into pre-season with a full squad and every piece of business done and completed. It’s just not going to happen, so the five loans immediately are the ones that we lose.

“Like I said before, I think conversations have been ongoing to see whether some of them we can actually keep for longer at the club. We’re having those discussions with the respective clubs and then we still have to strengthen in certain positions, but that’s been happening behind the scenes so we’ve really been putting a lot of time into that.”

The Manchester City legend, a PL Hall of Famer, is hoping to be sailing in calmer waters in the off-season after somewhat of a baptism of fire on his arrival.

The club sold many of its most valuable assets to finance the rebuild while losing key personnel such as James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, who had come to the end of their contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 11 recognised senior professionals departed following relegation with 15 new faces added before the deadline to replenish the group ahead of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The group is far more settled this time around, it'll be a steadier, more organised and structured period, but Kompany is still expecting the summer to be a busy one in terms of planning.

He said: "The good thing is that we've got players at the start of pre-season no matter what! I couldn't have fielded an XI at the start of this pre-season. That's already different. We're going to be small in a league of giants, and that reality won't change for Burnley Football Club.