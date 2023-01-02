Vincent Kompany impressed with Burnley's power of recovery following 2-1 win at Swansea City

Ian Maatsen's first career brace gave the Clarets the advantage in South Wales as the Chelsea defender netted in the 12th and 22nd minute.

The left back swept a sumptuous set-piece past Steven Benda and off the post after Nathan Tella was brought down on the edge of the penalty area.

The 20-year-old's thunderous strike midway through the half then proved too hot for Benda to handle as the German stopper could only push the effort into the roof of the net.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany arrives at the Swansea Liberty Stadium The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Swansea City v Burnley - Monday 2nd January 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea

The Swans got on top for a 20-minute period leading up to the break, and made their pressure pay when Oliver Cooper converted the rebound after Arijanet Muric had repelled Jay Fulton's deflected effort.

Kompany could see a 'lot of tired legs' at the interval, as the visitors worked hard to protect their advantage, but a damaging first half display was followed by a disciplined performance in the second half.

The ex-Belgium international said: "I thought we started the first half extremely well, recovered a lot of balls and created moments, but also moments in transition. Then for about 20-25 minutes in the first half they were better and on top of us.

"They changed it, as Swansea do, if you get a hold of them then they change it around and move positions and we weren't able to get the same pressure on them. If Swansea have time on the ball they are going to hurt you. We went a little bit more compact but that wasn't working massively for us either.

"In the first half we burned a lot of energy not running the right way. It can look like you are not pressing but it is running and chasing shadows which is a lot harder than if you get a good press on."

The Championship leaders had the better of the second 45-minute period, frustrating Russell Martin's side, while going close to extending their advantage through Josh Brownhill and leading scorer Jay Rodriguez.

"I could see a lot of tired legs at half time but in the second half they just went again and that is the strength of this team, they just keep going and when you think they are about to bend or break, they just turn it and that was great to see," applauded Kompany.

"In the second half I thought it was an even game. I could tell you spells where we were better and I could tell you spells where they were better. But we definitely got a press on for the 45 minutes in the second half.

