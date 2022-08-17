Vincent Kompany hopes Scott Twine can open the door for Burnley

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets have so far scored three goals in four games, and conceded as many, despite having twice as many shots on target as they have allowed on their own goal.

Twine, the first of 11 summer signings to date, has been restricted to just 20 minutes of action so far for his new club, coming on for the last 20 minutes in the opening 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town – in which time he hit the post with a free kick, and played in Vitinho, who was brought down on the edge of the area.

However, he has not been involved in the last three games with an injury, with Kompany speaking about managing Twine’s workload as he steps up from MK Dons in League One: “He has struggled a little bit since the beginning of pre-season, and I can't tell you exactly how many games he will be out for, but it is not a big one.

Scott Twine

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is just making sure he is 100% before he comes in.”

After the 1-1 draw with Hull City on Tuesday night, Kompany was asked about the positives he took, saying: "I go back to the basics and tell my players, we've played four games and how many times would you have liked to have been on the opposition team?

"I don't think any of my players would, and how many opposition players felt like they would have liked to be in our team?

"We have to get in those areas and just grow with consistency.

"Even scoring goals, unless you have someone who pulls a rabbit from a hat, those magicians are usually expensive, a little out of our price range, which is fine, but when you talk about volume, numbers in the box, then goals happen, and we had more numbers in the box than we had first half against Luton, we had a good volume of chances, and we can have more.”

That magician could well be Twine, who was named League One player of the year last season after a campaign in which he showed regularly he could pull a rabbit from a hat, as he scored 20 goals and made 13 assists for MK Dons, before Burnley beat Hull City to his signature in the summer.

Kompany smiled: "Games like this are made for him, but it's fine, I have no complaints!