Vincent Kompany gives injury update as Burnley could be without seven players for Everton clash

Vincent Kompany is hopeful of having some players back available for Burnley’s crunch encounter against Everton this weekend.

The Clarets will be without the suspended Charlie Taylor after the left-back picked up his fifth booking of the season against Brighton last week.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, continues to take an indefinite break from football to receive specialist care for his mental wellbeing.

Luca Koleosho is also sidelined for a matter of months with a serious knee injury that has since been operated on.

“Anything he’s still able to give us this season is a bonus, I can’t give you much more than that,” Kompany said.

“But on a positive note the surgery went well, so he will make a full recovery and he will be back as new when the time is right, but we can’t put a timing on it for now.”

On a more positive note, the likes of Jack Cork and Josh Cullen look to be making their way back from slight knocks.

Kompany added: “We’ve had a few other players who were out with niggles and who weren’t available, we hope to get them back if not the Everton game then the Fulham game, but it’s going in the right direction in terms of availability for the squad.”

Aaron Ramsey is also a doubt having been taken off against Brighton last week just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

“He’s fine as in we can exclude any kind of dramatic scenarios with him, but at the moment he might be touch and go for Saturday,” Kompany revealed.

Michael Obafemi has been a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s match day squads for the past two games.

The striker has picked up another knock having only just made his way back from a serious hamstring injury, but Kompany again believes it’s nothing too serious.

“It’s short-term issues so nothing major,” he said.

“Hopefully the fitness is there for them [Ramsey and Obafemi] to compete, but we should have them available pretty soon.”

Saturday’s opponents Everton also have plenty of selection issues to contend with, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye both suspended.