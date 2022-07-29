Vincent Kompany effect continues as Sky select three more Burnley games

Burnley will have three-successive Championship fixtures televised by Sky Sports in September, as the Vincent Kompany effect continues.

By Chris Boden
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:00 am

The Clarets will travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom now on Friday, September 2nd, kick-off 8 p.m., rather than the following day as scheduled, with Norwich now coming to Turf Moor on Friday, September 9th, again switched from the following Saturday, kick-off 8 p.m.

And the Lancashire derby at Preston North End on Tuesday, September 13th will remain on the same date, but kick-off 15 minutes later than planned at 8 p.m. for television coverage.

Burnley already have two of their first three league games selected for Sky Sports, kicking off the EFL season at Huddersfield Town tonight, while the game at Watford, also relegated from the Premier League, has also been shifted from Saturday, August 13th to Friday, August 12th.

PRESTON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 22: Police and stewards stand in front of the supporters of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016 in Preston, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
