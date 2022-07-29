Vincent Kompany effect continues as Sky select three more Burnley games

The Clarets will travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom now on Friday, September 2nd, kick-off 8 p.m., rather than the following day as scheduled, with Norwich now coming to Turf Moor on Friday, September 9th, again switched from the following Saturday, kick-off 8 p.m.

And the Lancashire derby at Preston North End on Tuesday, September 13th will remain on the same date, but kick-off 15 minutes later than planned at 8 p.m. for television coverage.

Burnley already have two of their first three league games selected for Sky Sports, kicking off the EFL season at Huddersfield Town tonight, while the game at Watford, also relegated from the Premier League, has also been shifted from Saturday, August 13th to Friday, August 12th.