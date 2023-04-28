Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's preparations for their Premier League return

The Clarets secured the Championship title on Tuesday night, after claiming a 1-0 victory in the derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Kompany states the club will be sensible with their recruitment, and assess a number of different factors.

“We have been preparing for this summer for four or five months so we know which direction we want to go in and who we need to speak to,” he added.

Vincent Kompany (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“Names will get added to the list but it’s about the last little bits of information and character references, making sure we see as many games as we can.

“We need to make sure we get everything aligned with how the club can attack this period financially.

“We need to get players to perform now in the Premier League and players to bring us back up if we’re not in there.

“I’m not going to shy away from this conversation.

“We are planning to have fun in the Premier League and show the fans something they can be proud of, but we’re not going to be deluded where going down creates a catastrophe.

“We’ve avoided one this season so there’s no reason to walk into another one.

“That’s the difficulty of the exercise, because as a coach my first interest is to get the best players, but you can’t move away from the laws of the game.

“You’ve got to be diligent with it and I will support that- even if it goes against my short-term interest.

“I think my goal, as well as being respectful to the football club, is to make sure it stays healthy.