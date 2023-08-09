Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley’s Premier League objective ahead of Manchester City opener

Vincent Kompany doesn’t want his players to put a ceiling on what they can achieve in the Premier League this season.

The Clarets make their return to the top flight on Friday night when they host reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor (8pm kick-off).

As a newly-promoted side, finishing in 17th place and sealing survival would often be seen as a success, but Kompany doesn’t want to set expectations that low.

“I can’t say 17th is the target, I’m absolutely incapable of pronouncing these words but if that’s the case, there will probably be celebrations at the club,” he told the That’s Football podcast.

“But my focus is on asking the players and making sure the players don’t put a ceiling on anything they achieve.

“At the start of the season, we have different bank accounts with the clubs at the top but in reality, we start with the same amount of points, so get better, that’s what I tell my team and we’ll see where I finish.”

After taking the Championship by storm last term, Kompany begins his first season as a manager in the top flight against his former side where he enjoyed unrivalled success over an 11-year period.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, embraces Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The man he will face in the opposition dugout, Pep Guardiola, is also one of the main individuals that inspired his transition into management.

Opening up on that switch, Kompany added: “I can’t specifically remember one moment, but I knew I was going to get into some sort of coaching when I was 26 or 27.

“I definitely knew I would stay in football because I knew I couldn’t become a good baker at 35, because there are guys who have done it for 15 years and are 15 years ahead of me at my age.