Vincent Kompany claims Burnley need to find their 'mojo' in one key area ahead of Fulham test

Vincent Kompany says his Burnley side must find their “mojo” in both boxes if they’re to come out in key moments in games.

The Clarets boss felt his side matched Everton last week during the 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor, but ultimately came out on the losing side as a result of two set pieces.

It will be something Kompany’s men will be looking to put right when they take on Fulham this afternoon at Craven Cottage.

When asked if defending set pieces has been a priority in training this week, Kompany said: “These types of things, every game creates its own story a little bit. This was the story of the last game.

“But for us it’s more in general, you can be in games as much as you want but these phases are key moments in the game.

“Whether it’s a transition for you, a transition against you, whether it’s a set play. It’s all part of the things you have to be good at to be in the Premier League.

“It’s come under different forms for us this season, but the main thing for us is to believe we have enough chances ourselves, so those key moments can go both ways.”

While Burnley have learned to stay in games in recent weeks and have been more competitive, Kompany knows there’s still progress to be made.

“The game has to be won in both boxes,” he added.

“The reason why I made such a big point about being in games and having the flow of the game being consistent, whether you’re on the ball or off the ball, it looks like a team performance and that’s been the case for a while now.

“When you have done that, you give yourself a right to talk about those key moments, whether it’s set plays, whatever it is. Moments in both boxes that decide games.

“That’s where at the moment we have to find our mojo and go and get what you deserve based on the effort you’ve put in.