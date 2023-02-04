The Clarets kept an 11th clean sheet of the season in their comprehensive triumph at Carrow Road — shutting out the Canaries for a second time this term — while adding to their ever-growing catalogue of goal-scorers.

Debutant Hjalmar Ekdal, who signed from Swedish outfit Djurgardens last month, became the 17th individual to find the back of the net for the table-toppers, poking home from close range on the hour as Ian Maatsen recycled Johann Berg Gudmundsson's corner back into the box.

It capped an impressive afternoon for the visitors in Norfolk, with Anass Zaroury and Vitinho, who scored just seconds after his introduction, stretched Burnley's winning streak in the second tier to nine.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Norwich City v Burnley - Saturday 4th February 2023 - Carrow Road - Norwich

"I think to have two clean sheets against one of the most prolific teams offensively in the league, you have to applaud the defensive performance first and I think on the ball it was a very complete performance," said Kompany.

"To be able to score a couple of goals on set pieces as well, there wasn't much missing. We had bodies on the line when we needed to and players wanted to be brave on the ball when required. It was a good showing.

"I rate Norwich and this could've been such a dangerous game. We missed players, but the team rose again and they went and did what they keep doing this season."

David Wagner had revived the home side's hopes of claiming a play-off place in the Championship, collecting six points from his first couple of games in charge, while putting four past Preston North End and Coventry City in the process.

But they failed to lay a glove on their opponents, who limited them to a single shot on target, as the in-form Kieran Dowell was denied by the outstretched leg of Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Teemu Pukki's pull back.

It came after Zaroury had opened the scoring in the eighth minute, capitalising on Tim Krul's error to move into double figures for the club.

Kompany said: "I think the goal at the beginning of the game reflected how we started the game, it wasn't the only chance and we were on the front foot. We had a grip of the game at that point.

"If you slice the first half in two, in the second half they put us under a bit of pressure without us conceding too many chances but our game was a little bit disturbed.