The NFL legend, a minority stakeholder in the club, was once again in the stands as Burnley secured a vital win over Brentford on Saturday. The match carried even more significance for JJ and wife Kealia, with one-year-old son Koa experiencing the Turf Moor roar for the first time. JJ's parents were also in attendance.

Earlier in the week, JJ had spent time down at Gawthorpe watching the players train, where he shared his experiences as a leader in his field as a player and as a person.

“His record as an elite player in the NFL speaks for itself,” said Kompany. “Regularly recognised by his peers as his best at what he does. His work in the community, especially here in Burnley, is also highly admirable.

“Now part of the Burnley family, JJ has embraced this football club and everything it means. I know from having conversations with him on a regular basis how much he, and his family, care for this football club.”

These sentiments were echoed by Alan Pace, who said he loved seeing their passion for the club.

“Both JJ and Kealia have thrown themselves into everything Burnley, the town, the community, which is incredibly powerful. Football is all about passion and I love seeing the passion they have for the club.

