Vincent Kompany addresses the chances of players leaving Burnley on transfer deadline day

That’s according to manager Vincent Kompany, who is concentrating on strengthening his squad ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.

It’s already been a busy window of incomings, with the club signing 11 new players while both Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have seen their loan deals from last season made permanent.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in terms of outgoings it’s been relatively quiet, other than Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes leaving at the end of last season and the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Luke McNally, Scott Twine and Wout Weghorst departing on loan.

When asked if any departures are to be expected on deadline day, Kompany said: “It’s not something we’ve discussed at this moment in time.

“You have to look at our situation from last season. We lost six loan players, so to replace those loan players – whatever the Premier League fee is for a normal player, you see it going through on Sky every day, what is the value of a Premier League player nowadays, especially a starting player - well of those six maybe four or five of them were starting for us last season.

“First we had to spend to replace them to get to the same level as last season and then we had to spend to improve on the squad we had.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, instructs his players during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s only normal for us we’re still looking to make this squad a Premier League squad.”