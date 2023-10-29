Vincent Kompany addresses James Trafford criticism following Burnley's defeat to Bournemouth

Vincent Kompany has leapt to James Trafford’s defence following Burnley’s damaging defeat against Bournemouth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old was put under a constant barrage of pressure from the Cherries, who felt they could capitalise from Burnley’s lack of height from corners.

While Trafford did make some important stops, he was a little inconsistent with the ball at his feet and was often rash in his decision-making – sparking chants of “dodgy keeper” from the home supporters.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shot stopper also received criticism for his role in Bournemouth’s winning goal, having been caught well off his line for Philip Billing’s 45-yard chip.

It proved to be the defining moment of the game as the Clarets slumped to a 2-1 defeat on the South Coast.

But Kompany absolved his goalkeeper of blame, suggesting Vitinho was at fault for conceding possession in his own half – something the Clarets were guilty of all afternoon.

“There’s not much he can do about the second goal,” he said. “You give the ball away like this, you take 90 per cent of the goalkeepers [in the division]...”

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: James Trafford of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But other than that, he’s definitely showing a lot of maturity for his age. He will be fine, he will have a good career.

“But he’s like everyone else now, needing to perform. It’s the message for the whole team: keep going.

“You’re going to have to go through these moments, these guys know nothing else. It’s their life, it’s their job.