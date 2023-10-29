Vincent Kompany addresses James Trafford criticism following Burnley's defeat to Bournemouth
The 20-year-old was put under a constant barrage of pressure from the Cherries, who felt they could capitalise from Burnley’s lack of height from corners.
While Trafford did make some important stops, he was a little inconsistent with the ball at his feet and was often rash in his decision-making – sparking chants of “dodgy keeper” from the home supporters.
The shot stopper also received criticism for his role in Bournemouth’s winning goal, having been caught well off his line for Philip Billing’s 45-yard chip.
It proved to be the defining moment of the game as the Clarets slumped to a 2-1 defeat on the South Coast.
But Kompany absolved his goalkeeper of blame, suggesting Vitinho was at fault for conceding possession in his own half – something the Clarets were guilty of all afternoon.
“There’s not much he can do about the second goal,” he said. “You give the ball away like this, you take 90 per cent of the goalkeepers [in the division]...”
“But other than that, he’s definitely showing a lot of maturity for his age. He will be fine, he will have a good career.
“But he’s like everyone else now, needing to perform. It’s the message for the whole team: keep going.
“You’re going to have to go through these moments, these guys know nothing else. It’s their life, it’s their job.
“Sometimes you’re on top and you’re the best, sometimes you’re on the bottom, so it’s about how you react. You have to get through it.”