Vincent Kompany "a winner" says potential Burnley target Taylor Harwood-Bellis

And the 20-year-old is a big admirer of the City legend, having enjoyed a spell under Kompany on loan at Anderlecht last season.

The Stockport-born England Under 21 captain spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Blackburn, before Kompany took him to Anderlecht at the start of last season.

He returned to England in January where he joined Stoke on loan for the remainder of the season, making 24 appearances for the Potters.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis of England makes a point during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between England U21 and Andorra U21 on March 25, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Harwood-Bellis was in former Claret Gareth Taylor’s City youth side that beat Burnley in the quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup in 2020, and, speaking on England Under 21 duty in March this year, he said of Kompany: “I have learned a lot playing under him and the standards he set.

"They are impeccable. He comes in every day and does everything he can to make himself and everyone better and he is a winner in the way he behaves and speaks.

"I feel I am on the right track to have the mindset he has.

"He made everyone around him get that boost with his stature. I noticed that massively when I played for him.”

Having ended his season-long loan at Anderlecht midway through the season, Harwood-Bellis explained: “Yes, it has been a bit of a whirlwind, moving abroad and coming back.

"I could not have wished for more than Vincent did for me and the way he treated me. He said the reasons why and offered me advice and a lot of positives have come out of it.

"I have to play games to get where I want to be. I am not bothered about saying that.