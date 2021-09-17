Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on this weekend's Premier League matches, and tipped the two sides to play out a fiercely-fought 1-1 draw.

Expanding on his prediction, the ex-Liverpool defender stated: “Sean Dyche's new contract is great news for Burnley. They need him more than ever this season, if they are going to stay up.

“The Clarets played quite well against Everton on Monday, just like they did against Liverpool at the start of the season, but they did not get anything out of either game.

'Very difficult game' - Mark Lawrenson reveals Burnley scoreline prediction ahead of Arsenal clash

“I think that might change on Saturday, though. Arsenal got a first goal, and a first win, against Norwich - but this is going to be a very different game, and it will be a real test for them.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's opponents for the week, Ladhood acting duo Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas offered differing opinions, with the former tipping Arsenal to win 2-0, and the latter fancying Burnley to sneak a 1-0 victory.

Khan said: “I might try to bully Arsenal but I think the Gunners will get through that - they really need a win too. While Thomas contended: "I know Arsenal beat Norwich but it was not exactly convincing. I fancy Burnley here.”