Unbelievable news from Sky Sports today as Jeff Stelling announces he's leaving Soccer Saturday

Jeff Stelling

The news was confirmed this afternoon as thousands of people were settling down to watch Stelling and his panel.

Stelling said: "it is time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world".

"I have come to the incredibly difficult decision that this will be my last season.

"This is my decision - there has been no pressure. Sky have been absolutely brilliant with me, as they always have been.

"I am not intending to retire but it is time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world.

"I have loved every moment of my 30 years with Sky, but like every Saturday afternoon the time eventually comes to blow the final whistle. I am proud to have been part of such a winning team for so long and look forward to the many more special moments on Soccer Saturday for the rest of this season - and perhaps even another promotion push from Hartlepool United."

Stelling has impressed generations of fans with his unbridled enthusiasm, quickfire wit and indepth knowledge of football during his tenure as presenter on the show which changed the way Saturday afternoon football was covered.

Jonathan Licht, the Managing Director of Sky Sports, added: "Jeff is a true broadcasting legend and has been a big part of Sky Sports' growth and popularity over the last 30 years. Jeff's pure passion and dedication to the game has set him apart and made Soccer Saturday a fixture for millions of fans every Saturday afternoon. The goals, the laughs, the red cards and the missed red cards have helped create one of the most popular TV shows in sport and Jeff has been the centrepiece of that.