Two Clarets in Wales squad for World Cup qualifiers

Roberts returned to competitive football in the last camp, after suffering a groin injury against Denmark in the last 16 at Euro 2020, coming on as a substitute against the Czech Republic, before starting against Estonia.

He made his Burnley debut last week in the Carabao Cup against Spurs, but is still building up to full match fitness.

Sean Dyche explained his absence from Saturday's matchday squad here https://www.burnleyexpress.net/sport/football/burnley-boss-sean-dyche-explains-absence-of-connor-roberts-from-match-day-squad-3439434Hennessey, meanwhile, is hoping to add to his 97 caps for his country.

He has featured once for Burnley this season, starring in the Carabao Cup win on penalties at Newcastle, and was back on the bench on Saturday after missing the Spurs tie with an anle problem.

Captain Gareth Bale returns to the squad after an ankle injury, and sat on 99 caps, is set to hit a century at the Cardiff City Stadium next week.

Page’s side are in the hunt for second place in Group E and a play-off in March.

They currently sit in third place behind Matej Vydra's Czech Republic but with a game in hand.