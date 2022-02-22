Burnley transfer news: Clarets could be dealt blow in summer pursuit of transfer target, Chelsea lining up move for Wolves defender

A host of Premier League clubs including Burnley, Southampton and Crystal Palace have been dealt a transfer blow as a much sought after Championship star could be set to stay with his current club.

Newcastle United and Arsenal are among a group of European clubs who are now being linked with a move for a 22-year old striker from French champions LOSC Lille while the Gunners may have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a former Chelsea forward who has said he would “always stay” with his current club if it were up to him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be “seriously interested” in signing West Ham’s English attacker and Chelsea could be lining up a move for a Wolverhampton Wanderers defender.

Manchester City are normally the club being linked with new signings but this morning it’s their players who are being linked with moves away from the Etihad as Real Madrid and Inter Milan are understood to be interested in separate international stars.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa have made a Liverpool defender their “main target” for the summer transfer window while a former Everton favourite has said he would be open to a return to Goodison Park.

Here are Tuesday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Rodríguez open to Everton return James Rodriguez claims he would be open to returning to Everton after seeing a move away from a "spectacular club" forced by former Toffees boss Rafa Benitez (Goal)

2. Aston Villa want Liverpool's Gomez Steven Gerrard has made Liverpool star Joe Gomez his number one priority ahead of the summer window as he plots another big-name Aston Villa signing (Football Insider)

3. Morata happy to stay at Juventus despite Arsenal link Alvaro Morata has insisted that he is happy to "always stay" at Juventus following transfer links with Barcelona and Arsenal (Goal)

4. Bernado Silva could make dream move this summer Bernado Silva, whose Manchester City contract expires in 2025, could leave this summer and the players "dreams" of a move to Real Madrid (Calciomercato)