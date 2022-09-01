Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More players could still arrive at Turf Moor ahead of 11pm this evening.

Here everything we currently know:

Confirmed:

Michael Obafemi has been linked with Burnley (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Halil Dervişoğlu (IN)- The 22-year-old Turkey international has joined the club on a season-long loan from Brentford.

Bobby Thomas (OUT)- The young centre back has joined Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.

Alex Healy-Byrne (IN)- The right back has joined the Clarets U21s squad from Cork City on a two-year deal.

Rumoured:

Michael Obafemi- Swansea have reportedly turned down a second bid for the striker.

Marcel Lewis- The former Chelsea youngster has emerged as a new target, and is rumoured to be joining on a two-year deal, with an option of a third.