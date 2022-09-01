Transfer Deadline Day- Burnley FC: Here is everything we know so far
Burnley have made one Deadline Day addition to their senior squad so far as the window reaches its latter stages.
More players could still arrive at Turf Moor ahead of 11pm this evening.
Here everything we currently know:
Confirmed:
Halil Dervişoğlu (IN)- The 22-year-old Turkey international has joined the club on a season-long loan from Brentford.
Bobby Thomas (OUT)- The young centre back has joined Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.
Alex Healy-Byrne (IN)- The right back has joined the Clarets U21s squad from Cork City on a two-year deal.
Rumoured:
Michael Obafemi- Swansea have reportedly turned down a second bid for the striker.
Marcel Lewis- The former Chelsea youngster has emerged as a new target, and is rumoured to be joining on a two-year deal, with an option of a third.
Jordan Beyer- The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender was reportedly set to join on a one-year loan, but no confirmation has been made.