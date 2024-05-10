Vincent Kompany’s men head to North London this weekend for a potentially decisive encounter in their bid to remain in the Premier League.

Sitting five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining, the Clarets’ relegation back to the Championship can be confirmed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That’s unless Burnley can spring a surprise and beat Ange Postecoglu’s side, while also hoping that Chelsea overcome Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's a look at the team news for both outfits:

Ben Davies (Spurs) - out Ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a muscular injury during the recent defeat to Arsenal.

Fraser Forster (Spurs) - out Suffered a fracture in his foot and is likely not to play again this season.

Ryan Sessegnon (Spurs) - out Expected back in the summer having suffered another hamstring surgery.