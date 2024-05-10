Tottenham v Burnley team news: 10 to miss out through injury, one doubt and one ruled fit - gallery

Matt Scrafton
Published 10th May 2024, 08:00 BST
All the team news ahead of Burnley’s pivotal clash against Tottenham this Saturday

Vincent Kompany’s men head to North London this weekend for a potentially decisive encounter in their bid to remain in the Premier League.

Sitting five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining, the Clarets’ relegation back to the Championship can be confirmed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That’s unless Burnley can spring a surprise and beat Ange Postecoglu’s side, while also hoping that Chelsea overcome Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's a look at the team news for both outfits:

Ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a muscular injury during the recent defeat to Arsenal.

1. Ben Davies (Spurs) - out

Ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a muscular injury during the recent defeat to Arsenal. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Suffered a fracture in his foot and is likely not to play again this season.

2. Fraser Forster (Spurs) - out

Suffered a fracture in his foot and is likely not to play again this season. Photo: Clive Rose

Expected back in the summer having suffered another hamstring surgery.

3. Ryan Sessegnon (Spurs) - out

Expected back in the summer having suffered another hamstring surgery. Photo: Catherine Ivill

He was supposed to return in time for the run in but a setback has meant he's now not likely to play again this season.

4. Manor Solomon (Spurs) - out

He was supposed to return in time for the run in but a setback has meant he's now not likely to play again this season. Photo: Ryan Pierse

