Tottenham Hotspur set to appoint Burnley backroom target Simon Davies

David Ornsein of the Athletic suggests Tottenham, as well as appointing Gretar Steinsson as performance director, will hand Simon Davies a role as academy head of methodology.

Davies left his role as Manchester City’s Head of Adademy Coaching to join Kompany at Anderlecht in 2019, and took over managerial duties for a spell as Kompany focused on the playing side for the remainder of that season.

Davies - a member of Manchester United’s class of 92 - spent nine years at City as part of the coaching staff, in which time he also replaced Patrick Vieira as Elite Development coach.

Anderlecht's head coach Simon Davies pictured during a press conference of Jupiler Pro League team RSC Anderlecht to present it's new head coach, Monday 17 June 2019 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo credit should read VIRGINIE LEFOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley are still thought to be close to announcing Kompany, with the delay down to work permit issues for the Belgian and some of his backroom staff - Kompany could be reunited with set piece coach and video analyst Eliot Tybebo, personal assistant Rodyse Munienge, coach Floribert Ngalula and physical coach Bram Geers, who were all close to the head coach in Brussels.

Craig Bellamy is also expected to be on the staff.