Tony Pulis outlines what Scott Parker needs to do to keep Burnley in the Premier League

Burnley must learn to be adaptable in the Premier League next season if they’re to have any chance of avoiding the drop.

That’s according to survival expert Tony Pulis, who regularly kept his Stoke City side in the top flight against all the odds.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League with Fulham, before a brief spell in the top division with Bournemouth, Clarets boss Scott Parker has another opportunity to prove his credentials.

It comes after the 44-year-old led Burnley to a record-breaking season in the Championship, where they finished second to champions Leeds United despite totalling 100 points.

"For the majority of English managers or British managers, if they're going to manage in the Premier League, they have to get promoted,” Pulis told BoyleSports, who offer the latest football odds.

“There's been managers who have done that and stayed in the league and there's been managers before Scott Parker who have failed to do it. I think Neil Warnock was promoted three or four times and then got relegated each time. It's a different league.

“As I've said, the coach has to be adaptable. He has to really study the opposition and change his approach to certain games. It takes a lot of work and a lot of strength of character to be able to do that and to convince the players that what he's doing is the right thing.

Tony Pulis believes Scott Parker's Burnley have a better chance of staying up than play-off winners Sunderland. Picture: Getty Images

“But Scott's got another chance. He's done a fantastic job at Burnley by getting promoted again so it'll be interesting. It'll be interesting to see how he goes again.”

When asked who he favours out of the three newly-promoted sides, Pulis added: “I’d say that Leeds have the best chance of staying up, then Burnley and then Sunderland.

“When we went up with Stoke, we were written off after one game. We were told that we were going to go straight back down, but we were smart about it.

“The manager, director of football, the chairman, they have to work out a system and they can get the reward of staying in that league and getting the enormous financial benefits.”