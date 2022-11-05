Thousands of Burnley fans pictured at Bramall Lane ahead of top-of-the-table clash with Sheffield United
A sell-out Clarets crowd descended on South Yorkshire to watch the top-of-the-Championship clash between Sheffield United and Burnley.
By Dan Black
27 minutes ago
Burnley sold out their 2,000 ticket allocation for the trip to Bramall Lane as Vincent Kompany’s side set out to blunt the Blades on their own patch in a bid to extend their cushion at the summit.
The visitors have embarked on a 16-game unbeaten league run after they left it late at home to Rotherham United in midweek. The 3-2 win against the Millers opened the gap to closest rivals Blackburn Rovers to five points.
