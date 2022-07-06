"There is everything to progress here" - new Burnley signing Samuel Bastien impressed by facilities

And he believes the club have everything in place to be successful and return to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal on Tuesday, joining from Standard Liege for around £600,000, and his eyes lit up when he saw the £10.7m training centre at Gawthorpe.

The DR Congo international said: "Frankly, that impresses me – as soon as I came here, I was like a little child because I've never seen a training centre like this - the quality of the pitches, the quality of the centre, the locker rooms etc.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Bastien

"There is everything to progress here, and I think that we must use that to our advantage because I don't think all clubs have good facilities like this.”

And he is itching to get to grips with a new country and a new style of football in the Championship: "For me it will be a new life, I have never played in England, the Championship is new for me.

"We know very well that England is the country of football and that's also what I wanted to discover.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be as efficient as possible.

"I'm ready, I think I also prepared well during the holidays because I knew very well that if I signed here, the English league has a lot of matches and I think I will also do everything I can to be successful.

"I'm ready, I came here to show people that I'm ready to play in England.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a new step for me and I hope I'll try to give everything to get the club back in the Premier League and also learn, because it's a new league for me.

"The most important thing is to give everything on the field in every match.”

New manager Vincent Kompany was also a huge draw for a player born in Belgium, who represented the Red Devils at Under 19 and 21 level: "The manager called me saying he was coming here to Burnley, that he was interested in me, and when someone like Vincent Kompany calls you, it is sure that you will not hesitate.

"I let my agents work with the club and today I am very happy to be here.

"He played a very big role, when I was in Belgium, he was a coach in Anderlecht and he is also someone very well-known in England and throughout the world.

"When a coach like that calls you, of course you can accept his offer.

"Of course, I'm going to give my all on the pitch because I'm very grateful to them, to him, and that's why I'm here.

"I didn't hesitate at all to join Burnley, that's why I'll give 100% on the pitch and wear the jersey and put in good performances.”

Asked what type of midfielder he is, Bastien replied: "A midfielder who does a lot, who works a lot for the team, who helps the team - quite offensive too.