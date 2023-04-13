The thought of representing Burnley in the Premier League would “excite” Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The England Under 21s skipper has spent the season on loan at Turf Moor, starting 28 times during a hugely successful Championship campaign.

The centre back was one of the first signings through the door following Vincent Kompany's appointment at the club as he joined on the same day as fellow City defender CJ Egan-Riley.

The Young Lion, who'd had previous experience of playing in the second tier with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, has since contributed to 12 clean sheets as the Clarets boast the best defensive record in the division.

Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sheffield United - Monday 10th April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I feel like I'm ready to be tested in the Premier League," he said. "It's the best of the best and I'm ready to be tested by it. I'd be excited to see how I coped with it, but I'd fully back myself and I'm confident that I could do just as good a job in the Premier League as I've done in the Championship."

Harwood-Bellis has been at the Etihad since the tender age of six and went on to reach the FA Youth Cup final in 2019, playing alongside Eric Garcia, as City were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Liverpool at the Academy Stadium in Sportcity.

However, the youngster has just one year remaining on his current deal with the Premier League champions and he appreciates that conversations at the end of the season will dictate his future.

With the possibility of re-joining Burnley in the top flight, he said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Burnley. I signed for the season so I'm a Burnley player right until the end of the season.

"If it carried on for another season it'd be something I'd be buzzing about. Football doesn't always go your way so we'll have to see what happens and see how the conversations go in the summer.

“It’s something I would be excited for, but obviously it’s not up to me. Burnley are going to have to want me back, I can’t just say I want to go back to Burnley and just turn up next season."

He added: "Obviously there are going to have to be conversations with City, as they’re my parent club and the club that I’m at, and there’s going to have to be conversations with Burnley.

"They’ll be quite relaxed conversations to see where we’re at. For me, City and Burnley, it’s got to be right for all three and then we go from there.