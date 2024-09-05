Football The six Burnley players called up for international duty as trio miss out through injury - gallery Published 5th Sep 2024, 08:00 BST
Burnley take a much-needed break from the rigours of league action and the stresses of transfer deadline day for the first international break of the new season.
Saying that, there are six players who won’t get the luxury of a break as they’re jetting off around the globe to take part in various international encounters.
That number would have been greater, but Manuel Benson (Angola), Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) and Maxime Esteve (France Under-21s) all miss out through injury.
Summer signing Hannibal, meanwhile, has not been named in the Tunisia squad for their upcoming games.
Here, we take a look at the Clarets who will be in action over the coming fortnight:
1. Lyle Foster (South Africa)
Bafana Bafana host Uganda on Friday, September 6 before travelling to South Sudan on Tuesday, September 10, both in AFCON qualifying action.
Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE 2. Andreas Hountondji (Benin)
Benin face Nigeria on Saturday, September 7 and Libya on Tuesday, September 10, again in AFCON qualifying.
Photo: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK 3. Luca Koleosho (Italy Under-21s)
Koleosho, who is eligible to play for Italy, Canada and USA, could get some minutes under his belt against San Marino U21s on Thursday, September 5 and Norway U21s on Tuesday, September 10.
Photo: Alessandro Sabattini 4. Connor Roberts (Wales)
Wales, now under the management of former Burnley coach Craig Bellamy, host Turkey on Friday, September 6 and Montenegro on Monday, September 9.
Photo: Dan Mullan
