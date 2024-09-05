Off the back of their East Lancashire stalemate against Blackburn Rovers, Scott Parker’s side take a brief break before they return to action with a tasty-looking trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday, September 14.

Saying that, there are six players who won’t get the luxury of a break as they’re jetting off around the globe to take part in various international encounters.

That number would have been greater, but Manuel Benson (Angola), Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) and Maxime Esteve (France Under-21s) all miss out through injury.

Summer signing Hannibal, meanwhile, has not been named in the Tunisia squad for their upcoming games.

Here, we take a look at the Clarets who will be in action over the coming fortnight:

1 . Lyle Foster (South Africa) Bafana Bafana host Uganda on Friday, September 6 before travelling to South Sudan on Tuesday, September 10, both in AFCON qualifying action.

2 . Andreas Hountondji (Benin) Benin face Nigeria on Saturday, September 7 and Libya on Tuesday, September 10, again in AFCON qualifying.

3 . Luca Koleosho (Italy Under-21s) Koleosho, who is eligible to play for Italy, Canada and USA, could get some minutes under his belt against San Marino U21s on Thursday, September 5 and Norway U21s on Tuesday, September 10.