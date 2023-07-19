The Premier League squad rules Burnley must abide by on their return to the top flight

Vincent Kompany’s side have until 11pm on Friday, September 1 to conclude their business, with both ins and outs expected to be on the agenda.

Their return to the top flight means they must now abide by specific Premier League rules regarding their squad.

Each Premier League side must submit a squad list after each transfer window closes – so twice a season, once after the summer window closes and again after the January window closes.

Burnley’s 25-man squad must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the “home grown player” criteria.

A ‘home grown player’ is categorised a player who has been registered with any club affiliated with the English FA or Welsh FA. These players only need to have been registered for a period of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before their 21st birthday.

Burnley will have no problem meeting this criteria as they already have 10 ‘home grown’ players in: Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Arijanet Muric, Michael Obafemi, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Connor Roberts, Jay Rodriguez, Charlie Taylor and Scott Twine.

New signings Dara O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux also fit into this category.

While top flight clubs are limited to naming 25 players, a further list of Under-21 players can also be registered.

Goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been strongly linked with a move from Manchester City, would be included in this list as he’s only 20 years of age.

For the 2023/24 campaign, Under-21 players will have been born on or after January 1, 2002.

Despite being aged 21, Ameen Al-Dakhil still fits the Under-21 criteria as he was born on March 6, 2002.

The Clarets don’t currently have any players on loan, but if they do they must be registered to the 25-man squad, even if they’re aged 21 or under.

Current senior players: Amdouni, Bastien, Benson, Beyer, Brownhill, Churlinov, Cork, Cullen, Ekdal, Foster, Gudmundsson, McNally, Muric, Obafemi, O’Shea, Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Rodriguez, Taylor, Thomas, Twine, Vigouroux, Vitinho, Weghorst, Zaroury