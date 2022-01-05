'The market is the market, I've been here long enough to know that' - Sean Dyche on possibility of January deals

Sean Dyche

While Newcastle United - a place below the Clarets on goal difference in the relegation zone - can now flex their financial muscle after their recent takeover - with former Burnley right back Kieran Trippier set to be confirmed as the first signing under the new ownership - Dyche will have to be more patient in the market as he looks to boost his squad for the final 21 league games.

Chairman Alan Pace and ALK Capital were able to make significant moves in the summer window, bringing in Nathan Collins and Maxwel Cornet, as well as Connor Roberts.

But even that came with money coming in for Ben Gibson, Jimmy Dunne and Josh Benson.

Pace has stated: "If we see something that we collectively feel is needed and wanted, we're there".

Dyche, however, anticipates a tough window.

Asked whether the club's current situation necessitates moving into the market, he said: "It still doesn't change the rules.

"The rules are it has to align, the rules are there has to be finance, there has to be the right player, there has to be the right moment.

"It doesn't change the rules whether you think it is a necessity or not, you know, the market is the market, I've been here long enough to know that.

"The only way you can change the rules is if you put a lot of money in, and I mean a lot of money.