The Fantasy Premier League price-tag for every Burnley player - including new man Nathan Collins!

Every armchair manager across the globe will be meticulously plotting and tinkering ahead of the 2021-22 FPL campaign.

With hundreds of Premier League players to choose from and just 15 places available in each squad, the stress of football management starts now.

Do you try to get as many luxury, points-laden players into your side as possible - forking out £12.5m for the likes of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and wantaway Spurs striker Harry Kane.

Do you go for 'middle-of-the-road' options, trying to find value for money?

That bracket was well-represented by Leeds United trio Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) with 171 points, Jack Harrison (£6m) with 160 points and striker Patrick Bamford (£8m), who scored 194 points. West Ham United's Tomas Soucek was also a steal at £6m having returned 147 points.

Do you try to source a dark horse, an unknown quantity with the potential to score high? A player that not many of your rivals will possess.

Or do you stay loyal to the club you support, picking a collection of your hometown heroes?

It is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the biggest conundrums of the summer. And you know for certain that the player you decided to switch out at the last minute will bag a hat-trick on the opening day!

Anyway, here's how much each Burnley player will cost you if you're thinking of inducting any Clarets into your squad for the new season.

1. Nick Pope £5.5m Position: Goalkeeper. Points last term: 144. Minutes Played: 2,880. Clean sheets: 11. Goals Conceded: 37. Saves: 114. Yellow Cards: 1. Bonus Points: 20. Photo: Julian Finney Buy photo

2. Will Norris £4.5m Position: Goalkeeper. Points last term: 3. Minutes Played: 180. Clean sheets: 0. Goals Conceded: 4. Saves: 2. Yellow Cards: 0. Bonus Points: 0. Photo: Molly Darlington Buy photo

3. Bailey Peacock-Farrell £4.5m Position: Goalkeeper. Points last term: 3. Minutes Played: 360. Clean sheets: 0. Goals Conceded: 14. Saves: 10. Yellow Cards: 0. Bonus Points: 0. Photo: Martin Rickett Buy photo

4. James Tarkowski £5m Position: Defender. Points last term: 109. Minutes Played: 3,240. Clean sheets: 11. Goals Conceded: 50. Goals Scored: 1. Yellow Cards: 6. Bonus Points: 9. Photo: Jon Super Buy photo