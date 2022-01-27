The eight transfers Burnley could still land this month - including Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool stars

While the Clarets do look to be closing in on Mislav Orsic, it's been a quiet window for the club so far, with Chris Wood's £25m exit to relegation rivals Newcastle United the only notable moment thus far.

Still, there's plenty of time for all that to change, and you get the feeling that this year's January transfer window deadline day could be one to remember, with a number of clubs desperate to bolster their squads ahead of a gruelling, fixture-packed run-in full of rescheduled matches.

Burnley continue to be linked with a host of new players, and the aforementioned war chest brought in from Wood's sale could well be reinvested in some exciting new talent to aid the Clarets' battle for survival.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has made no secret of his club’s desire to strengthen the playing squad, and recently revealed: “The eyes on players and physically watching players has been generally better. We back that up with the analysis, backed up by the years of following a player sometimes – Maxwel had been on the system for a while.

"We had been following him for a while and you just need to get to a situation where the alignment works for the player, the clubs and the fees. There is plenty going on behind the scenes to try and get the right players but it is still a work in progress, it probably always is."

Here's a look at all the players Burnley have a shot - however slim it may be - of signing before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month, according to SkyBet’s latest odds:

1. Dele Alli - 10/1 The Tottenham man has fallen out of favour in north London, and a move this month seems like an increasingly likely outcome. Newcastle United lead the race for his services at 2/1. Photo: DANIEL LEAL Photo Sales

2. Aaron Ramsey - 33/1 Another midfielder with an abundance of quality and little game time to show for it, the Welshman is reportedly being courted by a number of Premier League clubs. At 33/1, the Clarets are notable outsiders. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Ben Brereton Diaz - 14/1 Arguably the hottest asset in the Championship right now, landing the Chilean international would be a major coup for the Clarets - especially given Chris Wood’s recent departure. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Divock Origi - 20/1 Perennially linked with an exit from Anfield yet still to go anywhere, Origi is once again being touted for a January move. At 20/1, Burnley trail a number of high-profile rivals - including the likes of AC Milan and Barcelona - in the race for his signature. Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales