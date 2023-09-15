News you can trust since 1877
The 'dirtiest' Premier League teams this season and how Burnley compare to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United & more - gallery

The Premier League is one of the most hotly-contested divisions in world football and it is renowned for its physicality and high intensity.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

This season is no exception and there has already been a combined total of nine red cards in the opening four weekends, one of them shown to Anass Zaroury on the opening day against Manchester City.

Top-flight footballers are adapting to a number of strict rule changes regarding bookings, time wasting and fouls and the introduction of VAR means it is harder than ever to get away with any of the dark arts that we have seen in previous years.

But which team has committed the most fouls so far this season and how do the Clarets compare to their 19 top-flight rivals? Here’s all the key statistics you need to know, according to WhoScored.

Anass Zaroury was shown a red card during Burnley's opening game of the season against Man City

1. Dismissed

Anass Zaroury was shown a red card during Burnley's opening game of the season against Man City Photo: Nathan Stirk

Fouls per game - 8.8

2. 20th - Man City

Fouls per game - 8.8 Photo: Getty Images

Fouls per game - 9

3. 19th - Arsenal

Fouls per game - 9 Photo: Getty Images

Fouls per game - 9

4. 18th - Fulham

Fouls per game - 9 Photo: Getty Images

