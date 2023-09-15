The 'dirtiest' Premier League teams this season and how Burnley compare to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United & more - gallery
This season is no exception and there has already been a combined total of nine red cards in the opening four weekends, one of them shown to Anass Zaroury on the opening day against Manchester City.
Top-flight footballers are adapting to a number of strict rule changes regarding bookings, time wasting and fouls and the introduction of VAR means it is harder than ever to get away with any of the dark arts that we have seen in previous years.
But which team has committed the most fouls so far this season and how do the Clarets compare to their 19 top-flight rivals? Here’s all the key statistics you need to know, according to WhoScored.