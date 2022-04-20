The Batcave and Burnley's preparations under Mike Jackson

But Burnley interim Mike Jackson is enjoying an unexpected stint in the spotlight, leading the Clarets in the Premier League for the time being.

Whether it has been dealing with the initial news of Sean Dyche’s departure and being asked to take the team by chairman Alan Pace, training, travel to West Ham, and hours preparing for Thursday night’s game against Southampton in the ‘Batcave’ at Gawthorpe, free time has been few and far between for the Under 23s coach.

Given two days to come up with an effective gameplan to face West Ham, he has been tasked with taking on the Saints, and could yet be on duty against Wolves on Sunday as Pace’s managerial hunt continues.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Mike Jackson, Caretaker Manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

And he explained how he has got to grips with preparing for what are critical games in Burnley’s season: "You watch the games yourself, you're taking on stuff the analyst has put together as well, but I'd rather watch the games and get a feel for them.

"You look at your strengths, and what the opponent is good at, and at this level, a team usually has an identity of the way they play.

"The question is can you be good enough in the key moments when they are good, and putting your identity on them.

"There's a big Batcave I've been sat in, with a massive screen – you don't see light for three or four hours, but that's part and parcel of it.

"You do your prep, and make sure you're as prepared as you can be.”

And asked whether he is enjoying it, he smiled: “In a strange way, yeah, if you ask my family and people I’ve not seen for three or four days, probably not!”

He is having to focus from day to day, and added: “That just comes with experience over the years. I think you know that that’s what you have to do.

"Sometimes when you’re younger you try to focus on too many things that are happening around you.

"As you get older you think, ‘right, what’s the most important thing I need to focus on today?’