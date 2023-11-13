News you can trust since 1877
The average age of Burnley's squad compared to Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth & other Premier League rivals - gallery

Burnley’s recruitment strategy this summer was clear: bring in young players with potential who have a high ceiling to improve.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT

So far it’s not worked out, with the Clarets sitting bottom of the Premier League table having taken just four points from their opening 12 games.

But just how youthful is their squad compared to their top flight rivals?

Using statistics provided by Opta, we take a look at the average age of each Premier League team’s starting XIs this season:

29 years, 193 days

1. Oldest: Fulham

29 years, 193 days Photo: Catherine Ivill

28 years, 322 days

2. West Ham

28 years, 322 days Photo: Alex Pantling

28 years, 17 days

3. Newcastle

28 years, 17 days Photo: Eddie Keogh

27 years, 282 days

4. Crystal Palace

27 years, 282 days Photo: Clive Rose

