The average age of Burnley's squad compared to Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth & other Premier League rivals - gallery
Burnley’s recruitment strategy this summer was clear: bring in young players with potential who have a high ceiling to improve.
So far it’s not worked out, with the Clarets sitting bottom of the Premier League table having taken just four points from their opening 12 games.
But just how youthful is their squad compared to their top flight rivals?
Using statistics provided by Opta, we take a look at the average age of each Premier League team’s starting XIs this season:
1 / 5