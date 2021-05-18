The all-time top flight table: Who are the true kings of England?

But boffins at My Football Facts have sat down and taken the time to count up every game, every goal and every point over the course of that 132-year period.

The data compiled has enabled statisticians to draw up a table of how the Premier League would look now if every season - from the Football League's formation until matchday 36 of the current campaign - was considered.

1. Liverpool Played: 4,208. Won: 1,986. Drawn: 1,043. Lost: 1,179. GF: 7,016. GA: 5,077. Goal Difference: 1,939. Points: 7,001.

2. Arsenal Played: 4,208. Won: 1,916. Drawn: 1,078. Lost: 1,214. GF: 6,971. GA: 5,276. Goal Difference: 1,695. Points: 6,826.

3. Everton Played: 4,593. Won: 1,866. Drawn: 1,153. Lost: 1,574. GF: 7,118. GA: 6,357. Goal Difference: 761. Points: 6,751.

4. Manchester United Played: 3,852. Won: 1,848. Drawn: 950. Lost: 1,054. GF: 6,648. GA: 4,882. Goal Difference: 1,766. Points: 6,494.