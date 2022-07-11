The 20 free agent forwards from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs

After covering the defenders and midfielders from the second tier who are searching for new clubs, we took a look at the forwards in the free agent market.

For some clubs, free agents can prove an attractive proposition as it removes negations with another club and solely focuses on agreeing terms with a player.

We have scoured the market to see the forwards who available on a free transfer after being released by second-tier clubs.

Every available player has then been ranked by their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data.

Take a look...

Joshua King The player was released early by Watford following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Lys Mousset The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A club Salernitana.

Jérémie Bela The 29-year-old left Birmingham at the end of the season after 96 appearances and seven goals for the club.

Aaron Lennon The forward said he was "looking forward to my next mission" after leaving Burnley.