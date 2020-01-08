The 14 free agents available to Burnley in January - including ex-Celtic, AC Milan and Newcastle United talent
The January transfer window is here - and there's a whole load of talent available to Premier League clubs.
French Cup winners, ex-Champions League stars plus former Wales, Argentina and Senegal players all feature in our list of free agents that are available to Premier League - including Burnley - clubs during the January transfer window.
1. Nico Gaitan
A 31-year-old Argentine international winger, Nico Gaitan has played for some top European clubs. Including Benfica and Atletico Madrid.