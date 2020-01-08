The 14 free agents available to Burnley in January - including ex-Celtic, AC Milan and Newcastle United talent

French Cup winners, ex-Champions League stars plus former Wales, Argentina and Senegal players all feature in our list of free agents that are available to Premier League - including Burnley - clubs during the January transfer window.

1. Nico Gaitan A 31-year-old Argentine international winger, Nico Gaitan has played for some top European clubs. Including Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

2. Alan Hutton The 35-year-old right back has bags of Premier League experience with Sunderland, Aston Villa and Tottenham. His age my put clubs off, however.

3. Wilfried Bony The ex-Marseille attacker has Premier League experience with Newcastle United. The 32-year-old Frenchman has been available since leaving Rennes after winning the French Cup in 2019.

4. Brian Fernandez The 25-year-old Argentine striker is available on a free after his contract with Portland Timbers was terminated. Still young enough to adapt to the Premier League.

