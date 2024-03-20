Now, a number of their stars will jet off to link up with their international teammates ahead of Burnley’s return to action against Chelsea on Saturday, March 30.
Here’s the full list of players in action this fortnight:
1. Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)
Games: Friendlies against Denmark (A) and Ireland (A)Caps: 10Goals: 6 Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Sander Berge (Norway)
Games: Friendlies against Czech Republic (H) and Slovakia (H)Caps: 42Goals: 1 Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Darko Churlinov (North Macedonia) - on loan at Schalke
Games: Friendlies against Moldova (H) and Montenegro (A)Caps: 22Goals: 4 Photo: Christof Koepsel
4. Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland)
Games: Friendlies against Belgium (H) and Switzerland (H)Caps: 32Goals: 0 Photo: Justin Setterfield