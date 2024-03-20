The 14 Burnley players selected for international duty as duo face crucial Euro 2024 play-off - gallery

Domestic action – in the top flight at least – takes a back seat for a couple of weeks as we enter the March international break.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Burnley ended their league campaign on a real high at the weekend with a much-needed 2-1 win against Brentford.

Now, a number of their stars will jet off to link up with their international teammates ahead of Burnley’s return to action against Chelsea on Saturday, March 30.

Here’s the full list of players in action this fortnight:

Games: Friendlies against Denmark (A) and Ireland (A)
Caps: 10
Goals: 6

1. Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

Games: Friendlies against Denmark (A) and Ireland (A)
Caps: 10
Goals: 6

Games: Friendlies against Czech Republic (H) and Slovakia (H)
Caps: 42
Goals: 1

2. Sander Berge (Norway)

Games: Friendlies against Czech Republic (H) and Slovakia (H)
Caps: 42
Goals: 1

Games: Friendlies against Moldova (H) and Montenegro (A)
Caps: 22
Goals: 4

3. Darko Churlinov (North Macedonia) - on loan at Schalke

Games: Friendlies against Moldova (H) and Montenegro (A)
Caps: 22
Goals: 4

Games: Friendlies against Belgium (H) and Switzerland (H)
Caps: 32
Goals: 0

4. Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland)

Games: Friendlies against Belgium (H) and Switzerland (H)
Caps: 32
Goals: 0

