'That's the focus now': What Vincent Kompany said immediately after Burnley's defeat to Man City
That’s the verdict of manager Vincent Kompany after his Clarets side fell to a 3-1 defeat to the reigning champions at the Etihad.
The result means Burnley remain in 19th place in the Premier League but are now seven points adrift of safety.
“It’s never great when your team loses,” Kompany said immediately after tonight’s game.
“We played against a great side, we know that and it felt like a lot had to go our way for us to get something from this game.
“In moments we were dangerous. The goals we conceded we could have avoided but we played against a top side.
“For us now we have to move on and go to Fulham, that’s the focus now.”
The biggest frustration for Burnley is the soft nature of City’s goals, with Alvarez allowed to drift off his marker for his first before being picked out in acres of space by a quick Kevin De Bruyne free-kick for his second.
City then took just 25 seconds at the start of the second-half to add their third through Rodri, before Ameen Al-Dakhil’s stoppage-time consolation.
“I am [disappointed with the nature of the goals]”, Kompany added.
“Look, my job is to give the guys support in these moments but of course to hold them accountable, but we played against a team that will exploit every single mistake and every weakness.
“I can’t tell my defender to run faster. There’s a moment that happens with the first goal which is the individual quality of the opponent and you have to recognise that.
“Of course you have to mark in the box and you have to be alive on set plays and everything else, but going into Fulham it’s still the same feeling: we’re going into every game showing bits that should make us confident for the rest of the season. In every single game we will go.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the Clarets, who host Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.