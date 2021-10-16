'That is a disgrace' - Sky Sports pundit slams 'ridiculous' Burnley decision

Matej Vydra of Burnley. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Clarets have been awarded just 14 penalties since they were promoted to the top flight in 2016, considerably fewer than any of their other ever-present peers.

In total, Sean Dyche’s men are currently on a run of just eight spot kicks in 154 league games – the worst sequence in the whole of Europe – and they were denied another in controversial fashion against Norwich City a fortnight ago.

Matej Vydra was wiped out by an attempted punch from Canaries stopper Tim Krul, only for the Burnley shouts to be waved away.

And Sherwood has suggested that the issue could lie with the misconception that Dyche’s men are an overly-physical side themselves. Speaking on Soccer Saturday, he said: “I think they [officials] go to Turf Moor with the mindset that it’s going to be tough, that it’s going to be direct, that both teams are going to be boisterous and that you’re going to have to let them get away with a little bit.

"I think they’re really lenient when it comes to tackles at Turf Moor, I really do.

"I think that [the Vydra incident] is a disgrace. When they look at that they’ve surely got to see that that is a stonewall penalty.

"How on earth did they not see that as a penalty? The ball clearly goes in the direction of the header and he gets chinned.

"It’s a ridiculous decision.”