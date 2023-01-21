Sweden international Hjalmar Ekdal signs long-term deal with Championship leaders Burnley

The 24-year-old defender, who has put pen-to-paper on a four-and-a-half year deal at Turf Moor, joins the Clarets from Djurgårdens IF for an undisclosed fee.

The centre back, who has been capped three times for his country, made a half-century of appearances for the ‘Blue Stripes’ in the Swedish Allsvenskan, after signing from Hammarby two years ago.

Ekdal, who also played 26 times for IK Sirius during a loan spell, contributed to 27 clean sheets in all competitions during his time in Stockholm and scored seven times. He also appeared 11 times for Kim Bergstrand and Thomas Lagerlöf’s side in their Europa Conference League campaign.

Hjalmar Ekdal at Turf Moor

Ekdal becomes the club’s second signing of the January window — joining fellow centre half Ameen Al-Dakhil — and could be in line to make his debut in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

After penning a contract at Turf Moor, Ekdal said: "Burnley and Vincent Kompany have done amazing things so far this season, it's something I really wanted to be a part of.

