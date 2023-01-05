Swansea City manager Russell Martin suggests the door could be open for Michael Obafemi's exit with Burnley retaining an interest in striker
Swansea City manager Russell Martin confessed that there hadn't been any developments where striker Michael Obafemi's future is concerned.
The ex-Scotland international held his cards close to his chest when asked about the situation surrounding last season's second highest scorer.
Former Southampton forward Obafemi, 22, has seemingly been cast into the shadows in South Wales having been omitted from the 18-man matchday squads to face both Watford and Burnley.
The Republic of Ireland ace, an international team-mate of Clarets midfielder Josh Cullen, has scored three times in 19 appearances for the Swans this season and hasn't featured since the Championship's resumption following the break for the World Cup.
“I’m really grateful for their contribution last season," Martin said, in reference to Obafemi and Jamie Paterson, after his side had been beaten 2-1 by the Championship leaders at the Swansea.com Stadium.
“This season I don’t think there’s been a huge contribution in terms of stats and goals. The bottom line is there were 18 players in the squad tonight who deserved to be in it more than the others. That’s all there is to it really.”
He added: “We have shown that last year, shown it at my last club – the door is never closed for anyone.
“But the relationship needs to be reciprocal. We give the players everything we possibly can and we still wonder if that’s enough.
“But the energy is not limitless, it is not boundless. At some point it needs to be reciprocal and at some point it’s better investing it in people who really want it.”
Burnley had a number of bids rebuffed for the forward in the summer, though the highest offer was reportedly significantly below City's valuation of the player.
Vincent Kompany is keen to bolster his options during the transfer window, to add further power to the table toppers' promotion bid, and Obafemi is believed to be one of the names still on their list.
Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres and Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge, both former Swans, are also said to have stoked the Manchester City legend's interest, alongside Bristol CIty's Antoine Semenyo.
Asked if there had been any movement on Obafemi, former Norwich City and MK Dons defender Martin responded: "No, not really. There doesn't need to be a conversation really. It's the same situation that it was on Friday and we'll just have to wait and see over the course of this three or four weeks and see what happens."