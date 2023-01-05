The ex-Scotland international held his cards close to his chest when asked about the situation surrounding last season's second highest scorer.

Former Southampton forward Obafemi, 22, has seemingly been cast into the shadows in South Wales having been omitted from the 18-man matchday squads to face both Watford and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland ace, an international team-mate of Clarets midfielder Josh Cullen, has scored three times in 19 appearances for the Swans this season and hasn't featured since the Championship's resumption following the break for the World Cup.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Swansea City Head Coach Russell Martin hugs Michael Obafemi after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Swansea City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“I’m really grateful for their contribution last season," Martin said, in reference to Obafemi and Jamie Paterson, after his side had been beaten 2-1 by the Championship leaders at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“This season I don’t think there’s been a huge contribution in terms of stats and goals. The bottom line is there were 18 players in the squad tonight who deserved to be in it more than the others. That’s all there is to it really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We have shown that last year, shown it at my last club – the door is never closed for anyone.

“But the relationship needs to be reciprocal. We give the players everything we possibly can and we still wonder if that’s enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWANSEA, WALES - OCTOBER 23: Michael Obafemi of Swansea City is challenged by Ryan Wintle of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea City and Cardiff City at Liberty Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

“But the energy is not limitless, it is not boundless. At some point it needs to be reciprocal and at some point it’s better investing it in people who really want it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley had a number of bids rebuffed for the forward in the summer, though the highest offer was reportedly significantly below City's valuation of the player.

Vincent Kompany is keen to bolster his options during the transfer window, to add further power to the table toppers' promotion bid, and Obafemi is believed to be one of the names still on their list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres and Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge, both former Swans, are also said to have stoked the Manchester City legend's interest, alongside Bristol CIty's Antoine Semenyo.