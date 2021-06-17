Sven-Goran Eriksson warns England boss Gareth Southgate: This is what you will be judged on

Southgate led England to a surprise last-four meeting with Croatia three years ago, losing in extra-time in Moscow.

He is now attempting to mastermind European Championship success and became the first England manager to win his opening game in the history of the tournament, achieving a modicum of revenge by beating Croatia 1-0 on Sunday.

Eriksson managed England at Euro 2004, as well as the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and included Southgate in his squad for the 2002 tournament in Japan and South Korea.

Big-match fever is catching: Marcus Rashford (left) and Jadon Sancho in England training at St George's Park on Thursday

The 73-year-old Swede has been impressed with Southgate's work so far but warned him that previous results will count for very little.

"The last World Cup, reaching the semi-final was great," he told the PA news agency. "So far Gareth has done a great job with England but as a coach you're always judged what you did today, what you will do tomorrow.

"What you did two or three years ago doesn't count any more - that is the life of a coach but I am very confident that England and Southgate will have a good tournament and the fans in England will be proud of their team.

"I think they can go the whole way. It is four or five teams who can win it and England, for sure, is one of them."

Next up for England in Group D is a meeting with rivals Scotland - who will be smarting after losing their opener to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

Marcus Rashford likened the fixture to a Premier League derby and Eriksson echoed those comments - but ultimately believes England should prove far too strong for their neighbours.

"Scotland shouldn't have a chance against England, England are so much better as a team," he said.

"It is like a derby, Scotland v England, it is one of those games where it normally doesn't count who has the better team.

"There are so many emotions around it and Scotland will be extremely aggressive, run more than they ever have done in their lives to try and disrupt England.

"But they should not be able to take three or even one point because England as a team are much, much better so I can't see Scotland doing anything."

Eriksson will once again take the reins as England boss when he manages a number of his former players - including Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville - at Soccer Aid for UNICEF on September 4.

However, he insists he will not be looking to return to the dugout full-time unless the right project attracts him.

"I am not sleepless because I am not sitting on the bench," he added.

"I am fine, if something good comes up I will take it, the last job I had was with the Philippines and that was not a good experience, so I will select things. At my age, I don't need something just to work.

"Soccer Aid will be a great time again and with England, fantastic! The most important thing is that it is for a good thing and we raise money for children - but secondly, to meet all these old players I had many, many years ago, that is great."