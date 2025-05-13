Survival expert Tony Pulis outlines what Burnley must do to avoid Premier League relegation

Survival expert Tony Pulis is “convinced” it IS possible for newly-promoted clubs – like Burnley – to stave off relegation from the Premier League despite recent evidence to the contrary.

All six newly-promoted sides over the past two seasons have come straight back down to the Championship, proving just how difficult it will be for Scott Parker’s men next term.

Burnley and Leeds United will be hoping to buck that trend next season when they line up back in the top flight, alongside whichever side is victorious in the play-offs.

Pulis, who has famously never been relegated as a manager despite taking charge of some not-so-fashionable teams, is becoming more and more frustrated with the widening gap between the top two divisions.

The 67-year-old, however, insists there is a way for it to be done.

“I get a little bit annoyed with this,” he told OLBG.

"The gap's getting bigger and financially there has to be a better balance than what there is now, but I still think clubs going up could do a lot better if they realised and recognised what it takes to win at that level.

Tony Pulis has plenty of expertise at keeping sides in the top flight (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“You can't go from the Championship into the Premier League and say: ‘right, we're going to compete against these in a certain way’.

“You have to find a way that suits you. Whether that's nice or not so nice, and whether you break games up and do things, you've got to do things a little bit differently when you're promoted.

“I don't think clubs have been doing that. Clubs have been going up there and they've been playing very open. Russell Martin did it at Southampton, playing very open football.

“The teams that he's playing against are better at doing that than Southampton were, but I could pick other teams doing it as well. What you've got to do, you've got to find a way that you're going to win. But there is a major gap. It has to be filled.

“You've got to keep it competitive. This country is the greatest football nation in the world because every league is competitive. But they've got to get the balance right and the balance isn't right yet. The Premier League is not as competitive now as maybe it was a few years ago.

“But I will reiterate, it's for the teams who are getting promoted like Burnley to be clever and to work a way through it. It's not all to do with money and it's not all to do with what can we get the best players.

“You've got to find a way and there are ways that you can do it. I'm absolutely convinced. No one will change my mind. But like I say, I think the Premier League have got to be very, very careful in respect to helping the Championship clubs get the opportunity, a chance to get into the Premier League, but also stay in the Premier League. I think that's important.”

