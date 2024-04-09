Supercomputer rates Burnley's survival chances following Everton defeat and second points deduction - gallery

Burnley’s already slim survival hopes took a major dent at the weekend when they lost to their relegation rivals Everton.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:46 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men, who now have just six games left to play, remain six points adrift of Nottingham Forest in 17th.

Everton, however, have dropped back a place despite their 1-0 win against the Clarets after being handed a second points deduction of the season.

Following the weekend’s results, Opta has predicted the final Premier League table. Here’s the results:

Pep Guardiola's side are backed to win a record-breaking fourth straight title, with Opta giving them a 40% chance of finishing first.

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's side are backed to win a record-breaking fourth straight title, with Opta giving them a 40% chance of finishing first. Photo: Richard Pelham

Mikel Arteta's side are right in the mix, with a 30.6% chance of lifting the club's first title since 2003.

2. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side are right in the mix, with a 30.6% chance of lifting the club's first title since 2003. Photo: Steve Bardens

The Reds are now third favourites for the title following their draw against Man Utd, but they still have a 29.4% chance of finishing first.

3. Liverpool

The Reds are now third favourites for the title following their draw against Man Utd, but they still have a 29.4% chance of finishing first. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Ange Postecoglu's side have a 62.6% chance of finishing fourth and clinching Champions League qualification.

4. Tottenham

Ange Postecoglu's side have a 62.6% chance of finishing fourth and clinching Champions League qualification. Photo: Mike Hewitt

