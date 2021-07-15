Supercomputer predicts outcome of 2021-22 Premier League season: Who are the winners and losers?

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini successfully masterminded Italy's rise to the top as the Azzurri won the lottery of a penalty shoot-out against England at Wembley to land their first European Championship crown since 1968.

And Lionel Messi ended his wait for a first major international title as Argentina beat Brazil in Rio's Maracana Stadium after ex-Manchester United man Angel di Maria scored the only goal in the final.

There's been plenty of drama over an entertaining summer of international football. Both tournaments have carried storylines with countless twists and turns, which is what we can expect from the forthcoming Premier League campaign.

That's according to the fascinating results that have been formulated by a supercomputer from SportingIndex. The technology has pointed out the winners, the losers and all those finishing in-between.

Will Manchester City defend their title, becoming champions of England for the fourth time in the space of five seasons? Can their city rivals Manchester United mount more of a challenge this time around?

Can Spurs and/or Arsenal work their way back into the top six? And will any of the newcomers - Watford, Norwich City or Brentford - beat the drop?

Scroll through our gallery below to find out.

1. Manchester City Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy with team mates Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Ederson and Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England.

2. Liverpool Alisson Becker of Liverpool is congratulated by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on May 16, 2021 in West Bromwich, England.

3. Chelsea Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta (C) celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

4. Manchester United Marcus Rashford of Manchester United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on May 18, 2021 in Manchester, England.