Supercomputer predicts if Burnley will survive relegation ahead of big Everton showdown as Luton Town & Sheffield United battle to stay up
Despite Burnley picking up an important point away to Brighton at the weekend, the gap to safety grew with results elsewhere going against them.
It means next weekend’s home clash against Sean Dyche’s Everton – the side that currently occupy 17th place – is a must-win game for the Clarets.
As it stands, Vincent Kompany’s men sit second bottom, five points adrift of the Toffees.
Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Amex, where are Burnley now predicted to finish? We take a look at Opta’s simulated final table...
