Supercomputer predicts if Burnley will survive relegation ahead of big Everton showdown as Luton Town & Sheffield United battle to stay up

Despite Burnley picking up an important point away to Brighton at the weekend, the gap to safety grew with results elsewhere going against them.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT

It means next weekend’s home clash against Sean Dyche’s Everton – the side that currently occupy 17th place – is a must-win game for the Clarets.

As it stands, Vincent Kompany’s men sit second bottom, five points adrift of the Toffees.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Amex, where are Burnley now predicted to finish? We take a look at Opta’s simulated final table...

Pep Guardiola's men remain favourites to retain the title, but their chances have been cut significantly following recent results.

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's men remain favourites to retain the title, but their chances have been cut significantly following recent results. Photo: Shaun Botterill

The Reds now sit top of the table after coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace at the weekend.

2. Liverpool

The Reds now sit top of the table after coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace at the weekend. Photo: Justin Setterfield

The Gunners slipped off the summit at the weekend after losing 1-0 to Aston Villa.

3. Arsenal

The Gunners slipped off the summit at the weekend after losing 1-0 to Aston Villa. Photo: Julian Finney

Unai Emery's side are in pole position to earn a Champions League spot as it stands.

4. Aston Villa

Unai Emery's side are in pole position to earn a Champions League spot as it stands. Photo: Catherine Ivill

