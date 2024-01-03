Burnley take a short break from the Premier League this week as their attention temporarily turns to the FA Cup.

Vincent Kompany’s men head to the capital on Friday night to face Tottenham in their televised third round tie.

It comes on the back of Burnley’s controversial late defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, where Kompany’s 10-men came within a whisker of earning a valuable point.

But Unai Emery’s side snatched all three points in the 89th minute when Douglas Luiz tucked away a contentious penalty.

As a result, it left the Clarets 19th in the table and five points adrift of safety.

But with 18 games still to go, can Burnley turn it around? Using statistics provided by Opta, we take a look at how the Premier League table is predicted to look come the end of the season:

