Supercomputer predicts Burnley's Premier League finish compared to Bournemouth, Fulham, Sheffield United, Wolves & more

Burnley are yet to claim their first point of the season following their return to the Premier League.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, which came off the back of their opening night 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

It leaves the Clarets third from bottom, ahead of Luton Town and Everton, albeit they’ve played a game less.

There’s still a long way to go for Burnley, 36 in total, with Ange Postecoglu’s Spurs up next at the weekend.

Ahead of that fixture and following this weekend’s round of games, Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, has predicted how the season will turn out:

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Lyle Foster of Burnley appears dejected as Moussa Diaby of Aston Villa (not pictured) scores the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

1. Yet to get off the mark

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Lyle Foster of Burnley appears dejected as Moussa Diaby of Aston Villa (not pictured) scores the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Points: 87.9 GD: +58

2. 1st - Manchester City

Points: 87.9 GD: +58

Points: 76.9 GD: +36.2

3. 2nd - Arsenal

Points: 76.9 GD: +36.2

Points: 75.1 GD: +37

4. 3rd - Liverpool

Points: 75.1 GD: +37

