Supercomputer predicts Burnley's Premier League finish compared to Bournemouth, Fulham, Sheffield United, Wolves & more
Burnley are yet to claim their first point of the season following their return to the Premier League.
Vincent Kompany’s men fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, which came off the back of their opening night 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.
It leaves the Clarets third from bottom, ahead of Luton Town and Everton, albeit they’ve played a game less.
There’s still a long way to go for Burnley, 36 in total, with Ange Postecoglu’s Spurs up next at the weekend.
Ahead of that fixture and following this weekend’s round of games, Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, has predicted how the season will turn out:
