Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final Premier League finish compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town, Sheffield United & Wolves

Burnley finally got up and running with their first league win of the campaign in midweek with a hard-earned 2-1 victory against Luton Town.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

The result lifted Vincent Kompany’s men up to 18th in the Premier League table, with the Clarets sitting on four points from their first seven games.

But how has the result impacted upon their predicted final finish?

Here’s how the final table looks according to Opta’s season simulation...

City are still being backed to retain the title despite their shock defeat to Wolves last week.

1. Man City

1. Man City

This would be some finish for Ange Postecoglu in his first season in North London.

2. Tottenham

2. Tottenham

The Gunners will be bidding to maintain a title challenge for the second season running.

3. Arsenal

3. Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp's side are being backed to seal Champions League football.

4. Liverpool

4. Liverpool

