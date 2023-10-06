Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final Premier League finish compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town, Sheffield United & Wolves
Burnley finally got up and running with their first league win of the campaign in midweek with a hard-earned 2-1 victory against Luton Town.
The result lifted Vincent Kompany’s men up to 18th in the Premier League table, with the Clarets sitting on four points from their first seven games.
But how has the result impacted upon their predicted final finish?
Here’s how the final table looks according to Opta’s season simulation...
1 / 5