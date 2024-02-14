News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final league position ahead of Arsenal test - gallery

After last weekend’s defeat against Liverpool, it doesn’t get much easier for Burnley who must now switch their focus to this weekend’s game against Arsenal.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

After losing 3-1 at Anfield, Vincent Kompany’s men remain in 19th place in the table, seven points adrift of safety.

But how is the remainder of the campaign predicted to play out?

Using data provided by Opta, we take a look at the predicted final Premier League table...

City remained patient to score twice late on to beat Everton 2-0 at the weekend.

1. Man City

City remained patient to score twice late on to beat Everton 2-0 at the weekend. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
The Reds were made to work hard for their 3-1 win against Burnley.

2. Liverpool

The Reds were made to work hard for their 3-1 win against Burnley. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Mikel Arteta's men thrashed West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium in their last outing.

3. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's men thrashed West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium in their last outing. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Photo Sales
Spurs snatched a last-gasp win at home to Brighton at the weekend.

4. Tottenham

Spurs snatched a last-gasp win at home to Brighton at the weekend. Photo: Richard Pelham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyArsenalLiverpoolPremier League