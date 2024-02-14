After losing 3-1 at Anfield, Vincent Kompany’s men remain in 19th place in the table, seven points adrift of safety.
But how is the remainder of the campaign predicted to play out?
1. Man City
City remained patient to score twice late on to beat Everton 2-0 at the weekend. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Liverpool
The Reds were made to work hard for their 3-1 win against Burnley. Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Arsenal
Mikel Arteta's men thrashed West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium in their last outing. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane
4. Tottenham
Spurs snatched a last-gasp win at home to Brighton at the weekend. Photo: Richard Pelham